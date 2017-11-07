FILE - This is a Sept. 13, 2011 file photo of former Welsh government minister Carl Sargeant. Sargeant who resigned from his post in the Welsh government last week after allegations of misconduct has died. The family of Sargeant said Tuesday Nov. 7, 2017 said that they were "devastated beyond words" by his death.
Welsh politician who resigned amid misconduct claims dies

Associated Press

November 07, 2017

LONDON

Carl Sargeant, a Welsh politician who resigned from his post in the Welsh government last week after allegations of misconduct, has died suddenly.

Many British news organizations reported, without citing sources, that he had taken his own life. Police said his death was not being treated as suspicious and had been referred to the coroner, a statement often used when a suicide has occurred.

Sargeant, a member of the Labour Party, was one of a number of political figures caught up in a sexual harassment scandal roiling British politics. He resigned his Welsh Cabinet post Friday after misconduct allegations were made by more than one woman. No details about the allegations were immediately available.

The family of Carl Sargeant said Tuesday said they were "devastated beyond words" by his death.

Superintendent Mark Pierce of North Wales Police said Sargeant's family has requested privacy. He said the death was not suspicious.

The 49-year-old politician's body was found at his home in Wales shortly before noon on Tuesday. He was a member of the Welsh Assembly and also had held a Cabinet post before the misconduct complaints surfaced.

He was married with two children.

"Carl was a much loved husband, father and friend," the family said in a statement." He wasn't simply a part of our family. He was the glue that bound us together."

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Sargeant's death was "terrible and deeply shocking."

Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones, who had been involved in the initial inquiry, said his office had spoken to the women affected by the misconduct allegations and concluded there was no choice but to refer it to the party for inquiry.

Sargeant had said he wanted to clear his name.

