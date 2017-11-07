Nation & World

Maduro's allies strip leading Venezuela opponent of immunity

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 5:33 AM

CARACAS, Venezuela

Venezuela's pro-government constitutional assembly has stripped opposition leader Freddy Guevara of his immunity from prosecution in a case that is fueling fears of another crackdown on President Nicolas Maduro's opponents.

Guevara, who has taken refuge in the Chilean ambassador's residence in Caracas, released a video saying he doesn't regret his call for civil obedience after the unanimous vote Monday.

Guevara was one of the leaders of this year's deadly protests against Maduro and the second highest-ranking member of the opposition-controlled congress.

The vote by the constitutional assembly was widely expected after the supreme court Friday barred Guevara from leaving the country and accused him of instigating unrest and other crimes.

By law only congress can determine whether a legislator's immunity should be lifted.

