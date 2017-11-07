Nation & World

Turkish PM welcomes US resumption of visa services

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 5:06 AM

ANKARA, Turkey

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has described as "positive" a U.S. decision to resume processing visas for Turkish citizens.

Yildirim added, however, that Turkey had not given the U.S. any assurances concerning ongoing legal cases against local employees of U.S. missions. Yildirim was speaking in Ankara Tuesday before leaving for talks with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

The U.S. Embassy said Monday it was resuming processing visa in Turkey after receiving assurances concerning local staff members.

It had halted visas services after Turkish authorities detained a local U.S. consulate employee in Istanbul. Turkey retaliated by halting visa services in the U.S. for Americans.

Yildirim also reiterated a Turkish demand for the extradition of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey holds responsible for last year's failed coup. Gulen denies involvement.

