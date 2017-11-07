Near but far: Trump, Kim find themselves closer than ever

FILE - In this Monday, April 17, 2017, photo, two North Korean soldiers look at the south side as a South Korean soldier, center, stand guard at the border village of Panmunjom which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea. It’s obvious to anyone who looks at a map but also, this week, especially noteworthy: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, the leaders of the two nations that have squared off with harsh words and the threat of nuclear war are now closer to each other than New York City’s Trump Tower is to the White House. Lee Jin-man, File AP Photo