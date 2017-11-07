In this photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi King Salman, right, meets with outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Hariri's resignation in a televised statement from Saudi Arabia on Saturday stunned Lebanon and plunged the tiny nation into uncertainty. In his resignation, Hariri accused Shiite power Iran of meddling in Arab affairs and the Iran-backed Lebanese militant Hezbollah group of holding Lebanon hostage.
Nation & World

Lebanese PM who resigned from Saudi Arabia travels to UAE

Associated Press

November 07, 2017 5:08 AM

BEIRUT

In a new twist in the saga of Lebanon's prime minister who resigned over the weekend from Saudi Arabia, the office of Saad Hariri said he left Riyadh on Tuesday for the United Arab Emirates, where is he is to meet a top official.

Much is unknown about Hariri's unexpected resignation, which stunned the Lebanese, threw its government into disarray and prompted a frenzy of speculation.

One of the rumors is that Hariri has been under house arrest in Saudi Arabia, or in some way forced to do the Saudis' bidding. His departure for the UAE could appear to dispel that, except that the Gulf federation is a close Saudi ally — the two countries have been spearheading a war in Yemen since 2015 against the country's Shiite rebels who are backed by Iran.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday sent its harshest threat to the Lebanese government, dominated by the Shiite militant group Hezbollah, accusing it of declaring war against the kingdom through support that Hezbollah allegedly provides to Yemen's rebels.

Saudi Minister for Gulf Affairs Thamer al-Sabhan said the situation was "very sensitive and worrying" and that the Saudi patience over Hezbollah was running thin.

"The Party of Satan has become a tool of killing and terrorism for the kingdom," he told the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV, a play on Hezbollah's name, which in Arabic means the Party of God.

Both Hezbollah and the Houthis, as Yemen's Shiite rebels are known, have denied any role by the Lebanese group in the war in the Arabian Peninsula country.

"The Party of Satan is represented in the Lebanese government and the government should be aware of such dangers," Sabhan said. "The Lebanese government will be dealt with as a government that has declared war against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Sabhan added that the Lebanese people should be aware of the dangers "before we reach a point of no return."

Hariri's office said he would meet the UAE's powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi.

