Lebanese PM who resigned from Saudi Arabia travels to UAE

In this photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi King Salman, right, meets with outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Hariri's resignation in a televised statement from Saudi Arabia on Saturday stunned Lebanon and plunged the tiny nation into uncertainty. In his resignation, Hariri accused Shiite power Iran of meddling in Arab affairs and the Iran-backed Lebanese militant Hezbollah group of holding Lebanon hostage. Saudi Press Agency, via AP)