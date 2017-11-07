Taiwan activists ask Trump to raise rights case with China

Taiwanese supporters of Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che detained in China, hold a media event in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Taiwanese human rights groups held briefing to launch a "yellow ribbon" campaign calling for the release of the non-profit worker and activist Lee Ming-che from detention in China. It has been more than three months since Lee stood trial in China accused of subverting state power, with no immediate outcome. The banner reads " Lee Ming-che, hope you back earlier. " Chiang Ying-ying AP Photo