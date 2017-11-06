Philadelphia voters to elect new DA to replace convicted one

Nation & World

Voters in Philadelphia will elect a new district attorney on Tuesday to replace a former DA who was sentenced to prison last month for accepting a bribe.

Democrat Larry Krasner is favored to win in the heavily Democratic city. His opponent, Republican Beth Grossman, has gotten a boost with endorsements from The Philadelphia Inquirer and the local police union. The president of the union has called Krasner "anti-law enforcement."

Krasner has represented activists and protesters in his 30-year career, and has never worked as a prosecutor. He's vowing to end mass incarceration and the death penalty.

Grossman is touting her experience as an assistant district attorney, and says the position needs someone with true qualifications.

Both are vying to succeed former District Attorney Seth Williams.

