Nation & World

Hong Kong court grants activist Wong's prison appeal bid

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 8:30 PM

HONG KONG

Hong Kong's top court has granted a bid by young democracy activist Joshua Wong to appeal his prison sentence.

Tuesday's decision gives Wong and fellow activist Nathan Law one last chance to fight their prison terms for involvement in an unlawful assembly that sparked huge 2014 pro-democracy protests in the Chinese-controlled city.

Wong got six months and Law received eight months in prison. They were bailed last month after serving two months so they could apply for an appeal, which the Court of Final Appeal approved.

The court scheduled their appeal hearing for January.

The 21-year-old Wong shot to stardom for his role helping spearhead the protests three years ago against Beijing's decisions to restrict elections for the city's top leader.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: High school football team pushes ambulance off the field after it gets stuck

    An ambulance got stuck when it was called onto the field after Northmor High School's quarterback was injured in a game against Fort Frye High School in Beverly, Ohio. The quarterback ended up not needing the ambulance, and medical staff was unable to drive the ambulance off the field.

Watch: High school football team pushes ambulance off the field after it gets stuck

Watch: High school football team pushes ambulance off the field after it gets stuck 0:53

Watch: High school football team pushes ambulance off the field after it gets stuck
Dash cam video shows man being pulled from burning car 0:45

Dash cam video shows man being pulled from burning car

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down' 2:29

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

View More Video