Air Force failed to submit Texas shooter's criminal history

AP National Security Writer

November 06, 2017 5:35 PM

WASHINGTON

The Air Force failed to report the accused Texas church shooter's domestic violence conviction to the FBI as required by Pentagon rules, officials said Monday.

Devin Patrick Kelley was convicted of assault against his wife and stepson in an Air Force court-martial in New Mexico in 2012 and served 12 months in confinement before being given a bad-conduct discharge in 2014.

He is the suspected gunman in the attack Sunday in Sutherland Springs, Texas, in which 26 people were killed.

Under Pentagon rules, information about convictions of military personnel in crimes like assault are supposed to be submitted to the FBI's Criminal Justice Investigation Services Division for inclusion in the National Criminal Information Center database.

Acknowledging its mistake, the Air Force said in a written statement that the top two Air Force officials — Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson and Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein — have ordered a review of the Kelley case by the Air Force Office of the Inspector General.

"The service will also conduct a comprehensive review of Air Force databases to ensure records in other cases have been reported correctly," Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek said. "The Air Force has also requested that the Department of Defense Inspector General review records and procedures across the Department of Defense."

