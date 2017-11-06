After 3 months on the run, Domino the rescue dog is finally not in Kansas anymore

In the end, the fugitive gave up like a good boy. He just laid down.
Life on the lam isn’t easy, as a black and white border collie-Labrador mix named Domino found out.
He had been on the run for three months in the middle of Kansas and from the sound of it, he was just too pooped to run any longer.
On Saturday, he finally headed west to Seattle with the woman who had been heartbroken at the thought of never seeing him.
On Aug. 3, 4-year-old Domino escaped from a crate at a McPherson County, Kan., rest stop. He was being transported from a high-kill shelter in Garland, Texas, to his new home in Seattle to live with Katie Aretz, according to The Salina Journal.
Aretz found him online through Petfinder.
“I wanted an older, medium-sized dog because I live in an apartment,” she told the Journal. “I came upon Domino, and he had such sweet, brown, soulful eyes. I submitted an application and spoke to his foster mom, who told me he was very, very sweet.”
But Aretz would have to wait even longer to meet him face-to-face.
For the next three months, Domino expertly hid from and avoided everyone looking for him in and around Lindsborg, Kan. The hunt got serious. Drones were employed, trail cameras set up, volunteers searched, lost-dog posters were posted, the Journal reported. Aretz herself flew out to help.
Domino sightings began popping up on Facebook pages including Lindsborg Area Pets Lost and Found, where it wasn’t surprising to read a post like this: “I FOUND HIM RIGHT NOW!! He’s at city dept across from SUBWAY.”
But Domino trusted no one and ran if anyone got too close.
He stayed on the lam until recently, when a volunteer searcher used her 10-year-old son to draw the dog close enough to grab him.
Domino had no fight left in him. And given his time on the road, he was in fairly good health, too, animal shelter officials told the Journal.
Aretz flew to Kansas on Saturday but then rented a car for the ride home with Domino, who, by the way, now has a microchip.
Comments