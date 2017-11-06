Nation & World

Ruling party extends control in Nicaraguan local elections

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 4:07 PM

MANAGUA, Nicaragua

Nicaragua's governing National Liberation Sandinista Front has extended its dominance in local elections that opposition parties say were marked by abstentions and at least three deaths.

The Supreme Electoral Council says that with 98 percent of the votes tallied from Sunday's election, the governing party maintained its control of most local governments, including the capital. The Sandinistas won 135 of the country's 153 mayoral posts.

The indigenous-rights party Yatama says two of its supporters were killed overnight after voting. The Liberal Constitutionalist party says a member in the northern municipality of Wiwili was shot in the head in a clash with Sandinista supporters.

The police have not confirmed any violent incidents.

The Organization of American States' mission in Nicaragua says voting appeared to be normal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: High school football team pushes ambulance off the field after it gets stuck

    An ambulance got stuck when it was called onto the field after Northmor High School's quarterback was injured in a game against Fort Frye High School in Beverly, Ohio. The quarterback ended up not needing the ambulance, and medical staff was unable to drive the ambulance off the field.

Watch: High school football team pushes ambulance off the field after it gets stuck

Watch: High school football team pushes ambulance off the field after it gets stuck 0:53

Watch: High school football team pushes ambulance off the field after it gets stuck
Dash cam video shows man being pulled from burning car 0:45

Dash cam video shows man being pulled from burning car

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down' 2:29

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

View More Video