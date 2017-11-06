FILE - In this July 8, 2017 file photo, a young woman with the World Wildlife Fund carries a papier mache replica of the critically endangered porpoise known as the vaquita marina, during an event in front of the National Palace in Mexico City. Researchers in Mexico were thrilled to have captured one of the few remaining vaquita porpoises on Saturday, Nov. 4, but the adult female died after a few hours in captivity in a floating pen, raising questions about the last-ditch effort to enclose the world's smallest porpoises to save them from extinction.
FILE - In this July 8, 2017 file photo, a young woman with the World Wildlife Fund carries a papier mache replica of the critically endangered porpoise known as the vaquita marina, during an event in front of the National Palace in Mexico City. Researchers in Mexico were thrilled to have captured one of the few remaining vaquita porpoises on Saturday, Nov. 4, but the adult female died after a few hours in captivity in a floating pen, raising questions about the last-ditch effort to enclose the world's smallest porpoises to save them from extinction. Rebecca Blackwell, File AP Photo
FILE - In this July 8, 2017 file photo, a young woman with the World Wildlife Fund carries a papier mache replica of the critically endangered porpoise known as the vaquita marina, during an event in front of the National Palace in Mexico City. Researchers in Mexico were thrilled to have captured one of the few remaining vaquita porpoises on Saturday, Nov. 4, but the adult female died after a few hours in captivity in a floating pen, raising questions about the last-ditch effort to enclose the world's smallest porpoises to save them from extinction. Rebecca Blackwell, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Calls for end to Mexico's capture of endangered porpoise

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 3:56 PM

MEXICO CITY

Calls are mounting for the Mexican government and international experts to stop an operation to capture and enclose the few remaining vaquita porpoises, after one of the animals died soon after being caught over the weekend.

Experts have always acknowledged the program known as Vaquita CPR would be risky.

On Monday, the experts issued a statement saying Vaquita CPR scientists will work with an independent review panel and the Mexican government to review what happened and "determine how best to proceed."

The Animal Welfare Institute is calling for an immediate halt to the program involving the endangered porpoise species. It says that "these tiny porpoises do not respond well to the stress of capture, and not a single additional vaquita should be deliberately put in danger in this way."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch: High school football team pushes ambulance off the field after it gets stuck

    An ambulance got stuck when it was called onto the field after Northmor High School's quarterback was injured in a game against Fort Frye High School in Beverly, Ohio. The quarterback ended up not needing the ambulance, and medical staff was unable to drive the ambulance off the field.

Watch: High school football team pushes ambulance off the field after it gets stuck

Watch: High school football team pushes ambulance off the field after it gets stuck 0:53

Watch: High school football team pushes ambulance off the field after it gets stuck
Dash cam video shows man being pulled from burning car 0:45

Dash cam video shows man being pulled from burning car

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down' 2:29

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

View More Video