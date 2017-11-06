Black Friday is starting earlier than ever, and Target ads are already leaking

It’s never too early to start planning for Black Friday.

On Monday, Target released its Black Friday ad earlier than ever before. Some of the deals even start today.

The Minnesota-based company announced its stores will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight Thanksgiving Day, and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday this year. Last year, Target stayed open throughout Thanksgiving night.

Also new this year, Target will be offering free shipping on holiday items.

Target isn’t the only retailer leaking its Black Friday deals and hours. Here’s a round-up of major retailers’ deals, with information provided by BestBlackFriday.com.

Amazon: Here’s Amazon’s Countdown to Black Friday listing

Special Deals: Amazon is offering a Deal of the Day every day through Christmas.

Best Buy: Black FridayAd Expected Nov. 9 here

Store hours still haven’t been posted for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Special Deals: Best Buy will offer free shipping on all orders with no minimum from until Dec. 25.

JC Penny: Check out the 72-page Black Friday ad here

Hours: JC Penny has not yet announced its store hours, but deals will last Nov. 23-Dec. 24.

Kohl's: See the Black Friday ad here

Hours: Stores open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving this year, online sale starts 12:01 a.m. central time Monday, Nov. 20 at Kohls.com. Black Friday hours will vary by location.

Special Deal: For every $50 spent, costumers get $15 back in Kohls cash Nov. 20- 25.

Toys “R” Us: Check out the Hot Toys list here. Black Friday ad not online yet.

Thanksgiving/Black Friday hours: Stores open from 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day through 11 p.m. Black Friday.

Walmart: The annual toy book is online now, but the company has not yet announced its hours or released its Black Friday ad.