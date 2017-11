More Videos 0:45 Dash cam video shows man being pulled from burning car Pause 6:17 These airports are kings of convenience. Here's how KCI stacks up 2:16 Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side 0:53 Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 2:23 Family and friends of missing Liberty teen still on mission to find her 7:15 Alex Smith on loss to Cowboys and getting pressured into end zone celebration 3:32 Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 1:19 MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now 1:37 2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: High school football team pushes ambulance off the field after it gets stuck An ambulance got stuck when it was called onto the field after Northmor High School's quarterback was injured in a game against Fort Frye High School in Beverly, Ohio. The quarterback ended up not needing the ambulance, and medical staff was unable to drive the ambulance off the field. An ambulance got stuck when it was called onto the field after Northmor High School's quarterback was injured in a game against Fort Frye High School in Beverly, Ohio. The quarterback ended up not needing the ambulance, and medical staff was unable to drive the ambulance off the field. Twitter/ryanderek25 via Storyful

