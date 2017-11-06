Man arrested in videotaped threat to California university

This undated photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff's Department shows loaded weapons seized from the home of David Kenneth Smith after he was arrested, accused of threatening a staff member at Soka University in Aliso Viejo, Calif., after he posted videos of himself holding guns and talking about a desire to go on a killing rampage. The OCSD says Smith was arrested Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, on suspicion of criminal threats. Orange County Sheriff's Department via AP)