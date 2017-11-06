More Videos

    The Brea, Calif., Police Department has released dash cam video showing a 66-year-old man being pulled to safety after being trapped in his car early Sunday morning. Authorities reported the male driver veered off the street, struck a tree and overturned.

Nation & World

Dash cam video shows man being pulled from burning car

By Monty Davis

madavis@kcstar.com

November 06, 2017 12:16 PM

The Brea, Calif., Police Department has released dash cam video showing a 66-year-old man being pulled to safety after being trapped in his car early Sunday morning.

Authorities reported the male driver veered off the street, struck a tree and overturned.

The driver suffered burns and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Five officers who assisted the driver also suffered minor cuts and burns.

Watch the video above and see the officers assissting the driver.

