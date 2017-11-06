FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017 file photo, former Congressman Anthony Weiner leaves federal court following his sentencing in New York. Weiner is set to report to the Federal Medical Center, Devens, Mass., Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, to serve his prison sentence in a sexting case that rocked the presidential race.
Nation & World

The Latest: Anthony Weiner starts 21-month prison sentence

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 11:17 AM

NEW YORK

The Latest on Anthony Weiner beginning his 21-month prison sentence for illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Anthony Weiner has begun his 21-month prison sentence for illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl.

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed Monday that Weiner has reported to the Federal Medical Center Devens in Massachusetts.

The facility is in Ayer, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston. It has more than 1,000 inmates at the medical center and over 100 more at an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.

It's the same facility that once housed Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Weiner was sentenced in September by a judge who said Weiner's crime resulted from a "very strong compulsion." A tearful Weiner said he was undergoing therapy and had been "a very sick man for a very long time."

12:20 a.m.

A sexting compulsion that cost Anthony Weiner his seat in Congress and a chance to be New York City's mayor is about to cost him his freedom too.

The New York Democrat must surrender by 2 p.m. Monday at Devens Federal Medical Center in Massachusetts to serve a 21-month prison sentence for illicit online contact with a 15-year-old girl.

The facility in Ayer, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of Boston, has over 1,000 inmates at the medical center and over 100 more at an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.

Weiner was sentenced in September by a judge who said Weiner's crime resulted from a "very strong compulsion." A tearful Weiner said he was undergoing therapy and had been "a very sick man for a very long time."

  Comments  

