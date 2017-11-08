Nation & World

Correction: Carbon Monoxide Buildup-Church story

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 6:37 PM

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa

In a story Nov. 6 about people sickened by carbon monoxide exposure at a Marshalltown, Iowa, church, The Associated Press, relying on a city fire official, reported erroneously that one person had died. Fire Chief David Rierson now says officials were mistaken and no one died.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Many hospitalized after carbon monoxide buildup at church

Authorities say unknown number of people were hospitalized after breathing in carbon monoxide at central Iowa church

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a number of people suffered breathing problems and some were hospitalized after breathing carbon monoxide at their church in Iowa, where a gasoline-powered generator was running in the unvented basement to provide heat and lighting.

Medics and police officers found several people with headaches and breathing difficulties at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday at the Church of God in Marshalltown. First responders helped churchgoers get treatment at a Marshalltown hospital. Some of the victims later were taken to hospitals in Iowa City and Des Moines.

Marshalltown Deputy Fire Chief Christopher Cross couldn't provide the name of those who were injured.

Cross said the building didn't have electric or gas service and lacked a city occupancy permit.

A phone listed for the church rang busy during several calls Monday.

