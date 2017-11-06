Nation & World

Police: Officer shot driver who was ramming vehicle

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 6:18 AM

SILVER SPRING, Md.

Authorities say a police officer in suburban Washington shot and wounded an SUV driver who had been ramming a vehicle that someone else was in.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, said in a statement that a man called 911 Saturday evening, saying someone was ramming his car with an SUV at a Silver Spring shopping center.

Police say a responding officer shot the unidentified SUV driver. The driver was taken to a hospital in serious condition. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators did not immediately release the races or identities of those involved in the shooting.

Police say the officer has been with the department for 10 years and, per standard procedure, is on paid administrative leave as the shooting is investigated.

It is unclear what prompted the initial altercation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

    A Walmart in Thornton, Colorado was evacuated after several people were reported shot on Wednesday. Thornton police tweeted, 'multiple parties down.' Two have been reported dead.

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down' 2:29

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'
After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series 0:40

After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series
Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

View More Video