10 Things to Know for Today

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Alex Smith on loss to Cowboys and getting pressured into end zone celebration

Alex Smith on loss to Cowboys and getting pressured into end zone celebration

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs' loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the 28-17 loss to the Cowboys

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the 28-17 loss to the Cowboys

Charcandrick West on decision to help set-up Tyreek Hill end-of-half score

Charcandrick West on decision to help set-up Tyreek Hill end-of-half score

Family and friends of missing Liberty teen still on mission to find her

Family and friends of missing Liberty teen still on mission to find her

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign

2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign

  Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down?

    Johnnie Langendorff ot Texas described how he helped chase down the suspect after the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Nov. 5, 2017. He says once Devin Kelley drove into a ditch he didn't put up a fight.

Johnnie Langendorff ot Texas described how he helped chase down the suspect after the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Nov. 5, 2017. He says once Devin Kelley drove into a ditch he didn't put up a fight. Meta Viers/McClatchy KSAT via AP
Johnnie Langendorff ot Texas described how he helped chase down the suspect after the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Nov. 5, 2017. He says once Devin Kelley drove into a ditch he didn't put up a fight. Meta Viers/McClatchy KSAT via AP

Nation & World

10 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 5:09 AM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. 'IT'S UNBELIEVABLE TO SEE CHILDREN, MEN AND WOMEN, LAYING THERE'

A gunman armed with an assault rifle opens fire inside a small church east of San Antonio, killing 26 people. Victims, many of whom were related, ranged in age from 5 to 72 years old.

2. WHO TEXAS GUNMAN WAS

Authorities have identified the First Baptist Church shooter as Devin Kelley, who was discharged from the Air Force for allegedly assaulting his spouse and child, an Air Force spokeswoman says.

3. TRUMP DENOUNCES NORTH KOREAN AGGRESSION

In Japan, the president refuses to rule out eventual military action and declares that the United States "will not stand" for Pyongyang menacing America or its Asian allies.

4. SAUDI-YEMEN CRISIS INTENSIFIES

The Saudi-led coalition announces the closure of all land, air and sea ports in the wake of a ballistic missile being fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels at an international airport near Riyadh which was intercepted.

5. BELLWETHER ELECTION KEY TO MIDTERM CONGRESSIONAL RACES

The fate of the closely watched Virginia governor's race will likely make a weighty statement about Democratic prospects in 2018 and beyond.

6. WHERE HOMELESSNESS IS SOARING

Tens of thousands are sleeping unsheltered in some of the nation's biggest and trendiest metropolises along America's West Coast, driven there by soaring housing and rental costs.

7. POLICE HONE TACTICS TO QUELL VIOLENCE AT HATE-FUELED RALLIES

From snipers to helicopters to drones, officers change tactics to prevent the kind of bloodshed that marred a white supremacists' rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, this past summer.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

8. HOUSE GOP WEIGHS REPEAL OF HEALTH MANDATE IN TAX BILL

Speaker Paul Ryan says Republicans are discussing scrapping "Obamacare's" requirement that people have insurance coverage or face a penalty.

9. 'PART OF THE SOLUTION'

Ben Affleck tells AP that the storm of sexual harassment allegations engulfing Hollywood has led him to examine his own behavior.

10. RAIDERS WIN TO STAY IN PLAYOFF HUNT

Derek Carr throws for 300 yards and Marshawn Lynch runs for two touchdowns as Oakland beats Miami 27-24 to improve to 4-5.

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Alex Smith on loss to Cowboys and getting pressured into end zone celebration

Alex Smith on loss to Cowboys and getting pressured into end zone celebration

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs' loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Derrick Johnson on the Chiefs’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the 28-17 loss to the Cowboys

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the 28-17 loss to the Cowboys

Charcandrick West on decision to help set-up Tyreek Hill end-of-half score

Charcandrick West on decision to help set-up Tyreek Hill end-of-half score

Family and friends of missing Liberty teen still on mission to find her

Family and friends of missing Liberty teen still on mission to find her

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign

2016: DCF secretary says she won't resign

