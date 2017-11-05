Church shooting in Texas leaves multiple dead and one wounded

A shooting at a church in a rural community about 30 miles east of San Antonio left multiple people dead and wounded Sunday, according to the authorities and news accounts.

David Keen, a constable in Wilson County, Texas, confirmed that there were casualties and said “there were kids involved.” He said the gunman was dead and he did not know how many people had died.

Sheriff Joe Tackitt of Wilson County told The Wilson County News that a man had entered the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and begun firing.

Megan Posey, a spokeswoman for Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville, said she did not know exactly how many patients the hospital had received, but that it was continuing to receive more.

The hospital has activated its emergency response team, she said. Information about the conditions of patients was not immediately available.

“We’re sending more officers on the streets to help secure Connally Memorial while they’re bringing the casualties to the hospital,” Constable Keen said.

Joseph Silva, 49, who lives about 5 miles northeast of Sutherland Springs, said the police had instructed his family and neighbors to stay indoors.

In a phone interview Sunday afternoon, he described Sutherland Springs as “a one-blinking-light town.”

“There is a gas station and a post office,” he said. “That’s about all there really is.”

Silva said he had been approached by a woman who said she had two loved ones at the church who were shot.

“There are a number of individuals just weeping and just wanted to know what’s happened to their loved ones,” he said. “Everybody is pretty grief-stricken. Everyone’s worried.”

Gov. Greg Abbott said on Twitter: “Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response.”

On Facebook, a user described the church: “It is such a warm and welcoming church that is truly filled with the Holy Spirit and shows real Christian love and friendship.”