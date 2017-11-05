More Videos

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on the protests during anthem, winning in Dallas and Tamba 8:34

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on the protests during anthem, winning in Dallas and Tamba

Pause
KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 1:37

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys 2:01

Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys

A super makeover for Mayor Sly James 2:10

A super makeover for Mayor Sly James

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down' 2:29

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Several dead in Texas Church shooting 1:38

Several dead in Texas Church shooting

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

  • More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

    On Sunday a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured.

On Sunday a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured. Alexa Ard McClatchy
On Sunday a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured. Alexa Ard McClatchy

Nation & World

Church shooting in Texas leaves multiple dead and one wounded

By Christopher Mele

November 05, 2017 2:38 PM

A shooting at a church in a rural community about 30 miles east of San Antonio left multiple people dead and wounded Sunday, according to the authorities and news accounts.

David Keen, a constable in Wilson County, Texas, confirmed that there were casualties and said “there were kids involved.” He said the gunman was dead and he did not know how many people had died.

Sheriff Joe Tackitt of Wilson County told The Wilson County News that a man had entered the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and begun firing.

Megan Posey, a spokeswoman for Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville, said she did not know exactly how many patients the hospital had received, but that it was continuing to receive more.

The hospital has activated its emergency response team, she said. Information about the conditions of patients was not immediately available.

“We’re sending more officers on the streets to help secure Connally Memorial while they’re bringing the casualties to the hospital,” Constable Keen said.

Joseph Silva, 49, who lives about 5 miles northeast of Sutherland Springs, said the police had instructed his family and neighbors to stay indoors.

In a phone interview Sunday afternoon, he described Sutherland Springs as “a one-blinking-light town.”

“There is a gas station and a post office,” he said. “That’s about all there really is.”

Silva said he had been approached by a woman who said she had two loved ones at the church who were shot.

“There are a number of individuals just weeping and just wanted to know what’s happened to their loved ones,” he said. “Everybody is pretty grief-stricken. Everyone’s worried.”

Gov. Greg Abbott said on Twitter: “Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response.”

On Facebook, a user described the church: “It is such a warm and welcoming church that is truly filled with the Holy Spirit and shows real Christian love and friendship.”

Related stories from Kansas City Star

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on the protests during anthem, winning in Dallas and Tamba 8:34

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on the protests during anthem, winning in Dallas and Tamba

Pause
KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural 1:37

KC Superman stands tall over Westport in mural

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka? 3:32

Is Lawrence's crime coming from Topeka?

Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys 2:01

Take a pregame tour of AT&T Stadium (JerryWorld), home of the Dallas Cowboys

A super makeover for Mayor Sly James 2:10

A super makeover for Mayor Sly James

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down' 2:29

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:11

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

Several dead in Texas Church shooting 1:38

Several dead in Texas Church shooting

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting 0:36

Video shows gunmen carjack woman with infant after shooting

  • Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

    A Walmart in Thornton, Colorado was evacuated after several people were reported shot on Wednesday. Thornton police tweeted, 'multiple parties down.' Two have been reported dead.

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

View More Video