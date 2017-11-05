FILE - A Tuesday, March 23, 2010 file photo of the Czech Republic's former prime minister and former chairman of the conservative Civic Democratic party Mirek Topolanek during a press conference in Prague, Czech Republic. Topolanek has announced he wants to run for president in January’s election. Topolanek confirmed his bid to Czech public television Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. He is set to say more about his candidacy Tuesday, the deadline for submitting the bids.
FILE - A Tuesday, March 23, 2010 file photo of the Czech Republic's former prime minister and former chairman of the conservative Civic Democratic party Mirek Topolanek during a press conference in Prague, Czech Republic. Topolanek has announced he wants to run for president in January’s election. Topolanek confirmed his bid to Czech public television Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. He is set to say more about his candidacy Tuesday, the deadline for submitting the bids. Petr David Josek, File AP Photo
FILE - A Tuesday, March 23, 2010 file photo of the Czech Republic's former prime minister and former chairman of the conservative Civic Democratic party Mirek Topolanek during a press conference in Prague, Czech Republic. Topolanek has announced he wants to run for president in January’s election. Topolanek confirmed his bid to Czech public television Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. He is set to say more about his candidacy Tuesday, the deadline for submitting the bids. Petr David Josek, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Former Czech PM Topolanek announces presidential candidacy

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 1:55 PM

PRAGUE

Former Czech Prime Minister Mirek Topolanek has announced he is running for in the presidential election scheduled for January.

Topolanek confirmed his candidacy to Czech public television on Sunday. The colorful and outspoken politician is set to say more on Tuesday, the deadline for entering the race.

Topolanek served as prime minister of the Czech Republic during 2006-2009 as the head of the conservative Civic Democratic Party. He was a staunch supporter of a U.S. missile defense plan President Barack Obama ultimately abandoned.

Topolanek often made headlines, such as when he called Obama's economic recovery plan a "road to hell." He left politics for business in 2010.

Czech President Milos Zeman, who is known for his pro-Russia views and anti-migrant rhetoric, is seeking re-election and currently favored to win.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

    A Walmart in Thornton, Colorado was evacuated after several people were reported shot on Wednesday. Thornton police tweeted, 'multiple parties down.' Two have been reported dead.

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down' 2:29

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'
After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series 0:40

After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series
Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

View More Video