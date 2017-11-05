Former Czech PM Topolanek announces presidential candidacy

FILE - A Tuesday, March 23, 2010 file photo of the Czech Republic's former prime minister and former chairman of the conservative Civic Democratic party Mirek Topolanek during a press conference in Prague, Czech Republic. Topolanek has announced he wants to run for president in January’s election. Topolanek confirmed his bid to Czech public television Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. He is set to say more about his candidacy Tuesday, the deadline for submitting the bids. Petr David Josek, File AP Photo