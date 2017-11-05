Nation & World

Romania: More anti-corruption protests held blasting govt

Associated Press

November 05, 2017 2:09 PM

BUCHAREST, Romania

More than 10,000 Romanians gathered in the capital and thousands in other cities Sunday to protest government plans for legislation that critics say will weaken efforts to root out corruption.

Outside the government headquarters in Bucharest, demonstrators blew plastic vuvuzelas and yelled "Democracy is under siege" and "Justice, not corruption" and

Participants could be heard calling the ruling Social Democratic Party "the red plague." They later marched through the city toward Parliament.

Magistrates, foreign ambassadors and the European Union also have opposed the proposed legislation, which, among other changes, would allow a person with a criminal conviction to be elected president.

The bill also would give Romania's justice minister the job of naming the country's top prosecutors, currently a main function of the presidency.

Tavi Carder, 49, a manager at a private transport company, was among the participants at the Bucharest demonstration. He said he thinks the measures were designed to benefit lawmakers.

"We are very angry ... This government is incompetent," Carder said.

Similar events were held in at least a dozen cities around Romania and abroad.

The protests echoed massive anti-corruption protests — the largest since the fall of communism in Romania — that broke out at the beginning of the year after the government moved to decriminalize official misconduct. The government eventually scrapped the ordinance, after more than two weeks of daily demonstrations.

Bookkeeper Florentina Dobre, 28, said Sunday that the government "isn't capable of governing and should be changed. It doesn't have any credibility left."

The proposals have been approved by a parliamentary committee and lawmakers are likely to vote on them in the coming weeks. The president, who has criticized the draft, would need to sign off on them.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

    A Walmart in Thornton, Colorado was evacuated after several people were reported shot on Wednesday. Thornton police tweeted, 'multiple parties down.' Two have been reported dead.

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down' 2:29

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'
After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series 0:40

After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series
Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

View More Video