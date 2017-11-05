Nation & World

Congo: December 2018 date set for next presidential vote

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 11:53 AM

KINSHASA, Congo

Congolese election officials say a long-awaited presidential election will take place in December 2018.

National independent election commission president Corneille Nangaa announced the plan on Sunday.

Congo has seen widespread anger over President Joseph Kabila's refusal to relinquish power after his mandate ended in December 2016 without an election being held.

The election commission had recently said elections could not take place until 2019, citing deadly violence in the Kasai region and logistical hurdles.

The leader of Congo's largest opposition party has said he would agree to delay the vote until June 2018 provided Kabila steps down at the end of the year and is replaced by a transitional government.

It was not immediately clear whether key members of the opposition would accept the new proposed date.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

    A Walmart in Thornton, Colorado was evacuated after several people were reported shot on Wednesday. Thornton police tweeted, 'multiple parties down.' Two have been reported dead.

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down' 2:29

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'
After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series 0:40

After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series
Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

View More Video