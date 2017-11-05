Nation & World

Navy sailor hit by plane being towed on aircraft carrier

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 12:18 PM

SAN DIEGO

Military officials say a sailor aboard the USS Carl Vinson was seriously injured when he was struck by a plane as it was being towed on the flight deck.

Navy spokesman Steve Fiebing says the accident occurred Friday evening aboard the San Diego-based aircraft carrier, which was off the coast for training exercises.

The Los Angeles Times reports the sailor was flown by helicopter to a hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Fiebing did not immediately have additional details. He says the incident is under investigation.

Fiebing says all flight operations were suspended Friday night. Training exercises were scheduled to resume Saturday.

