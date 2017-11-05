More border crossers prosecuted in 'new era' of enforcement

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2017 file photo, Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos is locked in a van that is stopped in the street by protesters outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Phoenix. Advocacy groups said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are rounding up people in large numbers around the country as part of stepped-up enforcement under President Donald Trump, a decade-old deterrence program for prosecuting immigrants in its get-tough approach to immigration. But it's unclear just how effective that program is. The Arizona Republic via AP, File Rob Schumacher