Police officers search a man during a protest in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Scores of people have been arrested in the center of Moscow while trying to gather for an unauthorized protest demonstration called for by an extreme nationalist group.
Police officers search a man during a protest in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Scores of people have been arrested in the center of Moscow while trying to gather for an unauthorized protest demonstration called for by an extreme nationalist group. Nikolay Koreshkov AP Photo
Police officers search a man during a protest in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Scores of people have been arrested in the center of Moscow while trying to gather for an unauthorized protest demonstration called for by an extreme nationalist group. Nikolay Koreshkov AP Photo

Nation & World

At least 86 Russian nationalist protesters reported arrested

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 6:16 AM

MOSCOW

Scores of people have been arrested in the center of Moscow while trying to gather for an unauthorized protest demonstration called for by an extreme nationalist group.

The arrests at Manezh Square, adjacent to the Kremlin, on Sunday came two days after the domestic security agency said it had arrested some group members who are suspected of planning to firebomb administrative buildings.

The group, called Artpodgotovka, was declared an extremist group by a Russian court last week. Its exiled leader, Vyacheslav Maltsev, had called for protests to force President Vladimir Putin's resignation.

The OVD-Info organization that monitors political arrests said at least 86 people were detained Sunday. State news agency Tass cited a police official as saying that about 200 were being held.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

    A Walmart in Thornton, Colorado was evacuated after several people were reported shot on Wednesday. Thornton police tweeted, 'multiple parties down.' Two have been reported dead.

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down' 2:29

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'
After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series 0:40

After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series
Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

View More Video