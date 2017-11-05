Nation & World

French women ask Macron for attack plan against sexual abuse

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 4:59 AM

PARIS

Prominent French filmmakers, authors and others want President Emmanuel Macron to launch an "attack plan" against sexual violence amid an upsurge in revelations about past abuses by powerful men.

About 100 women issued an open letter to Macron and online petition Sunday carried in the prominent Journal du dimanche newspaper denouncing "intolerable collective denial" and saying "Mr. President, we are facing a grave crisis. Are you on our side?"

Macron's government is working on a bill that could outlaw harassment against women in the streets and toughen rules on sexual assault.

The petition urges more aggressive action. Signatories want the government to double subsidies for abuse hotlines and victim help centers, introduce a non-violence training program in all middle schools and require companies to train staff on preventing sexual harassment.

