Nation & World

Grim cost predicted in effort to destroy North Korea's nukes

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 10:38 PM

WASHINGTON

The only way to locate and destroy with complete certainty all components of North Korea's nuclear weapons program is through a ground invasion. That blunt assessment from the Pentagon is in response to a letter from two Democratic congressmen asking about casualty assessments in a conflict with North Korea.

Rear Adm. Michael J. Dumont of the Joint Staff offered the assessment in response to a letter from congressmen Ted Lieu of California and Ruben Gallego of Arizona.

In a joint statement issued Saturday, 15 Democratic lawmakers and one Republican— all military veterans — call the assessment that a ground invasion would be required to destroy the North's nuclear arsenal "deeply disturbing." They say such an action could quickly result in hundreds of thousands, even millions of deaths.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

    A Walmart in Thornton, Colorado was evacuated after several people were reported shot on Wednesday. Thornton police tweeted, 'multiple parties down.' Two have been reported dead.

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down' 2:29

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'
After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series 0:40

After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series
Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

View More Video