President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, to travel to Yokota Air Base in Fussa, Japan. Trump begins a five country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippians.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, to travel to Yokota Air Base in Fussa, Japan. Trump begins a five country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippians. Andrew Harnik AP Photo
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, to travel to Yokota Air Base in Fussa, Japan. Trump begins a five country trip through Asia traveling to Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippians. Andrew Harnik AP Photo

Nation & World

The Latest: Trump arrives in Japan

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 8:41 PM

TOKYO

The Latest on President Donald Trump trip to Asia (all times local):

10:37 a.m.

President Donald Trump has arrived in Japan, the initial stop on his first official visit to Asia.

Trump landed Sunday at Yokota Air Force base in Fussa, outside Tokyo.

The president will address service members before he meets with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH'-bay). The leaders will play a round of golf with Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama (hih-DEH'-kee maht-soo-YAH'-mah) before Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet Abe and Abe's wife, Akie, for dinner.

Trump arrived in Japan after stopping in Hawaii, where U.S. military leaders briefed him on North Korea's nuclear threat. Trump also paid his respects at the Pearl Harbor memorial.

Japan is the first stop on Trump's five-nation Asia tour. The president will also visit South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

___

9:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he is looking forward to his arrival in Japan.

Trump is tweeting Sunday about his trip through Asia, which starts in Japan. He says: "I am landing shortly. Can't wait to be with our GREAT MILITARY. See you soon!"

Trump is flying from Hawaii to Japan to begin his 12-day, five-country Asia trip. He will kick off with an event at Yokota Air Base.

This is Trump's most grueling and consequential trip abroad. He's set to make his case to Asian allies and rivals about the need to counter North Korea's nuclear threat.

___

8 a.m.

President Donald Trump is embarking on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad. And he's set to make his case to Asian allies and rivals about the need to counter North Korea's nuclear threat.

It's a 12-day, five-country trip, and it comes at a precarious moment for Trump.

It's just days after his former campaign chairman was indicted and an adviser pleaded guilty as part of an investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials.

The trip is an important international test for a president looking to reassure Asian allies worried that Trump's "America First" agenda could cede power in the region to China.

They're also rattled by his bellicose rhetoric about North Korean's Kim Jong Un. The North's missile arsenal threatens the capitals Trump will visit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

    A Walmart in Thornton, Colorado was evacuated after several people were reported shot on Wednesday. Thornton police tweeted, 'multiple parties down.' Two have been reported dead.

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down' 2:29

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'
After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series 0:40

After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series
Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

View More Video