Nation & World

McCaskill says husband home from hospital after heart attack

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 6:35 PM

ST. LOUIS

Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill says her husband is home and doing well after a heart attack.

The Democratic senator thanked supporters in an email Saturday and said her husband, developer Joseph Shepard, is now recovering. He had been hospitalized in an intensive care unit.

McCaskill said the "near-death experience" helped her put things into focus. She says she's going back to the U.S. Senate on Monday.

McCaskill and Shepard have been married since 2002. They have a home in suburban St. Louis.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

    A Walmart in Thornton, Colorado was evacuated after several people were reported shot on Wednesday. Thornton police tweeted, 'multiple parties down.' Two have been reported dead.

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down' 2:29

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'
After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series 0:40

After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series
Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

View More Video