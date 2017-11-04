Nation & World

U.S. Senator Rand Paul assaulted at his home in Kentucky; suspect in jail in Bowling Green

By Cheryl Truman

ctruman@herald-leader.com

November 04, 2017 4:00 PM

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Bowling Green) was assaulted at his home in Kentucky on Friday afternoon.

The Kentucky State Police said that Rene Boucher of Bowling Green had assaulted Paul, causing a minor injury. The Warren County Attorney’s office then issued a warrant for Boucher’s arrest for assault causing a minor injury.

Boucher, 59, was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail. An Internet search identifies a Rene Albert Boucher, the same name as the man jailed for the Paul assault, as an anesthesiologist in Bowling Green.

Boucher was still in the Warren jail as of 4:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, according to jail booking officer Kyrstin Corder. He is being held on a $5,000 all-cash bond.

Paul has been Kentucky’s junior senator since 2011.

Kelsey Cooper, a spokesman for Paul, said in a statement that “Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”

Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

    A Walmart in Thornton, Colorado was evacuated after several people were reported shot on Wednesday. Thornton police tweeted, 'multiple parties down.' Two have been reported dead.

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down' 2:29

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'
After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series 0:40

After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series
Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

View More Video