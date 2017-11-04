California Gov. Jerry Brown shows a paper during a workshop organized by Vatican on the climate change, at the Casina Pio IV, at the Vatican, Saturday Nov.4, 2017. Brown called climate change an existential threat and said he's going to announce in Bonn that more signatories will be joining the "Under2 coalition" a global community committed to decarbonization and supporting the Paris Agreement's climate goal of keeping the rise in global average temperatures below 2 degrees centigrade.
California Gov. Jerry Brown shows a paper during a workshop organized by Vatican on the climate change, at the Casina Pio IV, at the Vatican, Saturday Nov.4, 2017. Brown called climate change an existential threat and said he's going to announce in Bonn that more signatories will be joining the "Under2 coalition" a global community committed to decarbonization and supporting the Paris Agreement's climate goal of keeping the rise in global average temperatures below 2 degrees centigrade. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo

Nation & World

California governor talks climate change at Vatican

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 3:30 PM

VATICAN CITY

California Gov. Jerry Brown says dealing with climate change will take not just scientific but religious commitment.

Brown spoke Saturday at a Vatican symposium on the environment, where he said faith must join technical, scientific and political approaches to limiting environmental devastation.

The Sacramento Bee says Brown, a former Jesuit seminarian, told the audience that human greed, indulgence and inertia are contributing factors to climate change and people must transform the way they live.

Brown has promoted California as a leader in environmental causes in the wake of President Donald Trump's rejection of U.S. participation in international climate accords.

The governor is in Europe for 11 days of climate change talks. He's attending a U.N. climate change conference in Germany as a special adviser for states and regions.

