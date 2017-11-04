California governor talks climate change at Vatican

California Gov. Jerry Brown shows a paper during a workshop organized by Vatican on the climate change, at the Casina Pio IV, at the Vatican, Saturday Nov.4, 2017. Brown called climate change an existential threat and said he's going to announce in Bonn that more signatories will be joining the "Under2 coalition" a global community committed to decarbonization and supporting the Paris Agreement's climate goal of keeping the rise in global average temperatures below 2 degrees centigrade. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo