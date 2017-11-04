First openly gay lawmaker elected to a statewide office dies

FILE - In this March 15, 2000 file photo, Vermont Auditor of Accounts Ed Flanagan, left, watches the debate on same sex marriage next to Nina Beck, and her son, Seth, at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, Vt. Flanagan, credited as the first openly gay lawmaker in the country elected to statewide office has died, he was 66. . Vermont Democratic State Rep. Mary Sullivan said she had planned to visit Flanagan on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, but arrived shortly after his death. Toby Talbot, File AP Photo