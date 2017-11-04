AP Explains: Bergdahl judge weighed complex leniency factors

Army judge Col. Jeffery Nance arrives at the Fort Bragg courtroom facility for Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, on Fort Bragg, N.C. Bergdahl, who walked off his base in Afghanistan in 2009 and was held by the Taliban for five years, pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. The Fayetteville Observer via AP Andrew Craft