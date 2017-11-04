Austrian politician resigns amid sexual harassment claims

FILE - In this file photo taken Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, Peter Pilz then from the Austrian Green party speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Vienna, Austria. The prominent Austrian opposition politician says Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 he’s giving up his seat in parliament amid allegations of sexual harassment. Peter Pilz, a former Green party politician who split away to form a new party that won seats in last month’s election, was accused of groping a young woman in 2013 at a conference in comments published in Falter news weekly. Ronald Zak, file AP Photo