Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, meets with Germany's Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, right, in the southern seaside province of Antalya, Turkey, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Cam Ozdel, Pool via AP)

Nation & World

German, Turkish diplomats meet to discuss 'difficult issues'

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 9:55 AM

BERLIN

The foreign ministers of Germany and Turkey have held informal talks as the two countries try and repair their strained relations.

German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted Saturday they met in Turkey "informally to discuss bilateral relations, including the difficult issues and mutual expectations."

Multiple issues have caused friction between the two countries in recent months, including the jailing of several Germans on terrorism-related charges in Turkey following a 2016 coup attempt. Germany has protested the arrests.

A human rights activist was allowed to return to Germany, but others remain jailed.

Turkey has accused Germany of harboring members of an outlawed Kurdish group. It also criticized Germany's refusal to allow Turkish politicians to appear at rallies before a referendum on the Turkish president's powers.

