South Sudan's capital tense as troops surround Malong's home

FILE - In this Thursday, July 9, 2015, file photo, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir, left, accompanied by then army chief of staff Paul Malong, right, waves during an independence day ceremony in the capital Juba, South Sudan. Tensions are high Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Juba after President Salva Kiir sent troops to surround the home of former military chief of staff Paul Malong, disarm his bodyguards and remove all weapons. Jason Patinkin, File AP Photo