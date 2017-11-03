Nation & World

Former Washington State linebacker accused of killing wife

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 7:10 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

Utah authorities say a former Washington State football player is suspected of killing his wife.

Prosecutors said in a news release Friday that Anthony D. McClanahan has been arrested but not yet charged in the death of Keri "KC" McClanahan. She was found Thursday in a Park City hotel with knife wounds to her throat.

Anthony McClanahan was charged Friday with child kidnapping. Authorities say the 46-year-old took his 8-year-old son from an Arizona school on Oct. 3 without the mother's permission, then traveled through Nevada and Utah.

He was apprehended in Utah on Oct. 12 and gave his son back. He bonded out of jail a week later.

McClanahan is being held without bail, and it's unknown if he has an attorney.

He was a linebacker at Washington State from 1991-1993.

