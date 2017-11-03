On Friday, President Trump revived an old nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren and social media still hates it.
On Friday, President Trump revived an old nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren and social media still hates it. Carolyn Kaster Associated Press
On Friday, President Trump revived an old nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren and social media still hates it. Carolyn Kaster Associated Press

Nation & World

Trump slammed for calling Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ again

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

November 03, 2017 03:22 PM

President Donald Trump got slammed Friday when he referred, once again, to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”

Some people noted that it came just days after Trump declared November National Native American Heritage month honoring “American Indians and Alaska Natives” who “are inextricably linked with the history of the United States.”

He used the term in a tweet referencing a comment the Massachusetts Democrat made in which she seemed to agree with former interim DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile’s claims that the Clinton campaign “rigged’ the Democratic primary campaign in Clinton’s favor.

“Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept,” Trump tweeted Friday morning.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Warren responded with her own tweet, accusing Trump of trying to divert attention away from the ongoing Trump-Russia investigation: “You might think your tweets are cute, @realDonaldTrump, but they won’t stop Mueller's investigation or keep your people out of jail.”

More Videos

Here's what you need to know about the train collision in Cayce, SC 1:14

Here's what you need to know about the train collision in Cayce, SC

Pause
Watch: Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court 1:55

Watch: Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter 1:36

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

North Korea's network of hackers 1:15

North Korea's network of hackers

Video captures moment puppy stolen from front yard of home 1:37

Video captures moment puppy stolen from front yard of home

Watch: Quick-thinking deputy prevents tragedy during traffic stop 0:40

Watch: Quick-thinking deputy prevents tragedy during traffic stop

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck 0:39

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck

Watch: Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal 0:28

Watch: Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

Dashcam video shows teen with broken leg rescued from burning car by Michigan sheriff's deputy 1:42

Dashcam video shows teen with broken leg rescued from burning car by Michigan sheriff's deputy

Watch: Armed suspects beat, rob employee at service center 2:05

Watch: Armed suspects beat, rob employee at service center

Elizabeth Warren silenced on the Senate floor

Here's the clip of Sen. Elizabeth Warren first being warned for her criticism of Sen. Jeff Sessions, and then eventually being censured by Sen. Mitch McConnell.

C-SPAN

“Pocahontas” is a term Trump used repeatedly during the campaign to reference Warren, one of his most outspoken critics. The nickname is a nod to a 2012 Senate campaign controversy questioning Warren’s Native American heritage claims.

Many people found the word racist the first time Trump used it, and they still do.

Some people threatened to report Trump to the Twitter police and said he should be banned for using offensive language.

According to MassLive, Trump had called Warren “Pocahontas” as recently as late June when, in an interview with “Fox & Friends,” he said, “I call her Pocahontas, and that’s an insult to Pocahontas.”

Some Trump supporters on Twitter suggested they think his use of the word is funny.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's what you need to know about the train collision in Cayce, SC 1:14

Here's what you need to know about the train collision in Cayce, SC

Pause
Watch: Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court 1:55

Watch: Victim's father tries to attack Nassar in court

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter 1:36

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter

North Korea's network of hackers 1:15

North Korea's network of hackers

Video captures moment puppy stolen from front yard of home 1:37

Video captures moment puppy stolen from front yard of home

Watch: Quick-thinking deputy prevents tragedy during traffic stop 0:40

Watch: Quick-thinking deputy prevents tragedy during traffic stop

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck 0:39

One dead after Amtrak train carrying GOP members collides with truck

Watch: Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal 0:28

Watch: Woman tries to board United flight with peacock as comfort animal

Dashcam video shows teen with broken leg rescued from burning car by Michigan sheriff's deputy 1:42

Dashcam video shows teen with broken leg rescued from burning car by Michigan sheriff's deputy

Watch: Armed suspects beat, rob employee at service center 2:05

Watch: Armed suspects beat, rob employee at service center

Here's what you need to know about the train collision in Cayce, SC

View More Video