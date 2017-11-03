Trump slammed for calling Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas’ again

President Donald Trump got slammed Friday when he referred, once again, to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.”
Some people noted that it came just days after Trump declared November National Native American Heritage month honoring “American Indians and Alaska Natives” who “are inextricably linked with the history of the United States.”
He used the term in a tweet referencing a comment the Massachusetts Democrat made in which she seemed to agree with former interim DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile’s claims that the Clinton campaign “rigged’ the Democratic primary campaign in Clinton’s favor.
“Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept,” Trump tweeted Friday morning.
Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017
Warren responded with her own tweet, accusing Trump of trying to divert attention away from the ongoing Trump-Russia investigation: “You might think your tweets are cute, @realDonaldTrump, but they won’t stop Mueller's investigation or keep your people out of jail.”
You might think your tweets are cute, @realDonaldTrump, but they won’t stop Mueller's investigation or keep your people out of jail.— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) November 3, 2017
“Pocahontas” is a term Trump used repeatedly during the campaign to reference Warren, one of his most outspoken critics. The nickname is a nod to a 2012 Senate campaign controversy questioning Warren’s Native American heritage claims.
Many people found the word racist the first time Trump used it, and they still do.
The state of the American Presidency defined. A racial slur and a threat to jail a political opponent all in 140 characters. https://t.co/LyiM7RWVXF— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) November 3, 2017
I believe that was a racist remark.— IR.net (@IRdotnet) November 3, 2017
You’re so sick.— You May Be Right (@4660mert) November 3, 2017
Ps— the term Pocohantas is offensive. pic.twitter.com/TKQdtW0kVU
"Pocahontas"? Another jab at Sen. Warren because she has Native American ancestors? Whoever sent this Tweet is a bigot. https://t.co/i6zG5MhOMv— Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) November 3, 2017
it’s still crazy to me that trump gets away with calling elizabeth warren “pocahontas”. just open and unabashed racism. wild— KRANG TEE NELSON (@KrangTNelson) November 3, 2017
Some people threatened to report Trump to the Twitter police and said he should be banned for using offensive language.
Native Americans have repeatedly told you directly they find your use of This name racist. I'm reporting this tweet.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) November 3, 2017
How is Trump allowed to call someone of native ancestry Pocahontas and not get suspended from Twitter lmao— josh (@VlDEOSTARK) November 3, 2017
Join me in reporting this "Pocahontas" tweet as targeted harassment against a race or group of people. https://t.co/Ag0in8yFJz— Kalliope (@KAmorphous) November 3, 2017
Is @realDonaldTrump's continued trolling of @SenWarren as "Pocohantas" a violation of @Twitter terms of service? Racially motivated. BAN!— Kellyannes Baggage (@KellyanneEyeBag) November 3, 2017
According to MassLive, Trump had called Warren “Pocahontas” as recently as late June when, in an interview with “Fox & Friends,” he said, “I call her Pocahontas, and that’s an insult to Pocahontas.”
Some Trump supporters on Twitter suggested they think his use of the word is funny.
Donald Trump just said "Pocahontas" ... savage!!! https://t.co/9ctLli0LcX— Ania Zaidra (@dorkdaance) November 3, 2017
.@IvankaTrump Can you tell dad it's "Fauxcahontas" F-A-U-X.. Not Pocahontas. Faux-cahontas.— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 3, 2017
I LOL every time @DonaldJTrumpJr calls @SenWarren 'Pocohantas'. Screw being 'presidential' - I prefer honesty & keeping it real! #MAGA— A Deplorable In CLE (@CLETrumpFan) November 3, 2017
