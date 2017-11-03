Nation & World

Teen charged with killing parents to be tried as adult

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 8:57 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

A judge says a Maine teenager charged with killing his parents will face murder charges as an adult.

Andrew Balcer (BAHL'-sur) is accused of stabbing Alice and Antonio Balcer to death a year ago. He was 17 at the time and turns 19 next month.

Judge Eric Walker issued an order on Thursday saying Andrew Balcer should face the charges in the adult system. He also certified the case to go forward to a grand jury.

During an October hearing, prosecutors argued that Balcer should be tried as an adult. He could face 25 years to life in prison on each murder count.

Balcer's attorney says his client should remain in the juvenile court system.

Court testimony revealed that Balcer told a police dispatcher he "snapped" on the night of the stabbings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

    A Walmart in Thornton, Colorado was evacuated after several people were reported shot on Wednesday. Thornton police tweeted, 'multiple parties down.' Two have been reported dead.

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down' 2:29

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'
After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series 0:40

After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series
Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

View More Video