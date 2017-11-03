The Latest: 4 survivors express pain of losing 5 friends

Eric Fleming, 41, stops by to express his condolences in front of a bike memorial where people leave flowers to remember the victims of the attack on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in New York. A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along the busy bike path near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday, killing at least eight and seriously injuring others in what the mayor called "a particularly cowardly act of terror." Andres Kudacki AP Photo