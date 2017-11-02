Nation & World

Trump accuses Clinton, DNC of 'illegally' coordinating

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 8:11 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is alleging without evidence that Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee violated campaign finance and money laundering laws with the joint fundraising agreement they signed in 2015.

In a two-part tweet Thursday, Trump asks, "where is our Justice Department?"

Trump's accusation follows Politico's publication of an excerpt from former acting DNC Chair Donna Brazile's upcoming book. Brazile alleges she found "proof" that the 2016 Democratic primary was rigged in Clinton's favor. Brazile writes that she believes no laws were violated.

The fundraising agreement, signed in August 2015 during the primary process, was unusual for an open seat. Months later, Clinton's chief challenger, independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, signed his own agreement with the party.

"This is real collusion and dishonesty," Trump says.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

    A Walmart in Thornton, Colorado was evacuated after several people were reported shot on Wednesday. Thornton police tweeted, 'multiple parties down.' Two have been reported dead.

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down' 2:29

Colorado Walmart shooting leaves 'multiple parties down'
After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series 0:40

After beating cancer, mom gets her wish to see Astros win World Series
Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

View More Video