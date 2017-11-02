Suspect in student's death strolled library during manhunt

Austin Boutain, a suspect in Monday night's fatal shooting of University of Utah student ChenWei Guo, is led out of the University of Utah Department of Public Safety in Salt Lake City, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Boutain surrendered to police in Salt Lake City on Tuesday after a manhunt in the foothills near the University of Utah campus. Golden police say he's a person of interest in 63-year-old Mitchell Bradford Ingle's death. The Deseret News via AP Spenser Heaps