Stoned pregnant woman stole a snow plow and took it for a joyride, police say

A security guard at the Islamic Society of Milwaukee center could hardly believe his eyes when he saw a stranger driving away in the center’s snow plow one night last week. He quickly discovered it was a woman behind the wheel, a woman who later told police she was pregnant.
She sneaked onto the property the night of Oct. 23 as evening prayer was wrapping up, Othman Atta, operations manager for the society, told Fox 6 in Milwaukee.
Surveillance video shows her climbing into the truck. Somehow she figured out how to lift the truck’s plow off the ground, and she drove out of the parking lot and onto the street.
“The plow was down,” said Atta. “We didn’t think anyone would take the plow.”
Security guard Sufyan Qorann and another guard jumped in two cars and followed her.
“I drove behind her then I took the side. I told her to stop. She turned to hit my car,” Qorann told WTMJ in Milwaukee.
They chased the plow truck through nearby neighborhoods until they were able to block her in at an intersection.
Qorann said he walked up to the truck and asked why she took it. Her answer was convoluted at best.
“She said, ‘Oh, someone give me the key and controller for the snow blower and I don’t know where he went to,’” Qorann said.
The woman later told police she was pregnant and had taken heroin and cocaine two hours before she stole the truck.
Her problems could have been avoided, Qorann said, if she’d just gone inside the center and asked for help.
“Even this lady if she came here asking for something absolutely they gonna help her. They’re not gonna let her go,” he said.
Atta, who suspects the woman was working with someone else who maybe planned to sell the truck, told Fox 6 he wanted the woman prosecuted.
A woman said she was the suspect’s sister told Fox 6 the woman is homeless and a drug user who no longer has contact with her family.
Comments