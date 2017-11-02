Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., who survived an assassination attempt in 2011, left, reaches out to civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., right, as House Democrats call for action on gun safety legislation after the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., who survived an assassination attempt in 2011, left, reaches out to civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., right, as House Democrats call for action on gun safety legislation after the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. J. Scott Applewhite AP
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., who survived an assassination attempt in 2011, left, reaches out to civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., right, as House Democrats call for action on gun safety legislation after the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. J. Scott Applewhite AP

Nation & World

Civil rights icon John Lewis sees pro athletes as new civil rights warriors

By Franco Ordoñez And William Douglas

fordonez@mcclatchydc.com

wdouglas@mcclatchydc.com

November 02, 2017 11:58 AM

WASHINGTON

When Rep. John Lewis sees NFL players kneel as the national anthem plays before games, he is inspired. It reminds him of the “kneel-ins” civil rights activists held in the 1960s before rallies and the march from Selma to Montgomery.

“We did that. It’s not new,” Lewis, D-Ga, says on the season opener of Majority Minority, a McClatchy podcast about the people of color changing Washington and politics. “We had kneel-ins at churches. In 1962, we had a kneel-in at a recreation center in Cairo, Illinois before we marched from Selma to Montgomery to dramatize the fact that after kneeling and praying we were going to get up and walk from Selma to Montgomery.”

Lewis, the last living speaker from the 1963 March on Washington, talks on the podcast about the state of the civil rights movement, what to do with confederate monuments and why he believes Donald Trump isn’t a “legitimate” president.

Lewis was one of the first politicians who found himself as the target of one of the newly elected president’s tirades on Twitter. Lewis questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency, citing Russian interference in the election, and said he wouldn’t attend the inauguration.

Trump called Lewis, whose skull was fractured by police during the Selma march, “All talk, talk, talk — no action.”

Lewis, who has been called "the conscience of the U.S. Congress,” was born outside of Troy, Alabama. As a young boy growing up on his family farm, he was inspired by the activism of Rosa Parks and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whose speeches he’d listen to on radio broadcasts. As a student at Fisk University, Lewis organized sit-in demonstrations at segregated lunch counters in Nashville.

Lewis led the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, which was responsible for organizing student activism during the Civil Rights movement. He was elected to Congress in November 1986 and has served since.

Lewis professed confidence in a new generation of activists, and specifically the professional athletes who are using their public platforms to raise awareness and convey a message.

“They have a great deal of influence,” Lewis said. “Sometimes history and fate just brings things together. And I think that is happening now.”

More Videos

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Pause
Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant 4:00

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant

Five things to know about Medica 0:51

Five things to know about Medica

Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide 0:35

Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’ 1:26

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 2:15

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

Watch: Gunman in a bear mask robs a convenience store 0:46

Watch: Gunman in a bear mask robs a convenience store

Astros fans sing 'We Are The Champions' outside stadium after World Series win 0:31

Astros fans sing 'We Are The Champions' outside stadium after World Series win

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges 3:00

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges

  • John Lewis on race and voting rights

    Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis discusses race relations and voting rights with reporter Sheryl Stolberg ahead of the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

John Lewis on race and voting rights

Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis discusses race relations and voting rights with reporter Sheryl Stolberg ahead of the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

New York Times

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Pause
Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant 4:00

Justin Rey, husband of a dismembered woman, is removed from court after rant

Five things to know about Medica 0:51

Five things to know about Medica

Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide 0:35

Video shows person of interest in Independence burglary and homicide

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’ 1:26

Manafort put under house arrest, lawyer says charges are ‘ridiculous’

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement 2:15

Royals manager Ned Yost congratulates Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his upcoming retirement

Watch: Gunman in a bear mask robs a convenience store 0:46

Watch: Gunman in a bear mask robs a convenience store

Astros fans sing 'We Are The Champions' outside stadium after World Series win 0:31

Astros fans sing 'We Are The Champions' outside stadium after World Series win

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges 3:00

Royals GM Dayton Moore on free agency, rebuilding & unique challenges

  • Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

    Antwon Lee of Georgia trying to comfort his newborn son Debias King Lee as he got vaccines in October made the rounds on social media and captured hearts.

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

View More Video