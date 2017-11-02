Frizzy-haired, smaller-headed orangutan may be new great ape

This undated photo released by the Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme shows a Tapanuli orangutan with its baby in Batang Toru Ecosystem in Tapanuli, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Scientists are claiming an isolated and tiny population of orangutans on the Indonesian island of Sumatra with frizzier hair and smaller heads are a new species of great ape. It's believed that there are no more than 800 of the primates that researchers named Pongo tapanuliensis, making it the most endangered great ape species. Sumatran Orangutan Conservation Programme via AP James Askew