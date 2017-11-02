Nation & World

Palestinians protest Balfour Declaration on centenary

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 5:52 AM

RAMALLAH, West Bank

Thousands of Palestinians have taken to the streets in protest across the West Bank marking a century since the Balfour Declaration, Britain's promise to Zionists to create a Jewish home in what is now Israel.

Some 3,000 marched in Ramallah Thursday, with many waving black flags and banners with slogans such as "100 years of dispossession."

The 1917 declaration served as the basis for the British Mandate of Palestine. The following decades saw a spike in Jewish immigration and increased friction with the Arab population.

Israel views the pledge as the first international recognition of the Jewish people's right to return to their historic homeland. The Palestinians see it as a harbinger of their "nakba," or catastrophe, which resulted in their mass displacement following the 1948 war for Israel's creation.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

    Antwon Lee of Georgia trying to comfort his newborn son Debias King Lee as he got vaccines in October made the rounds on social media and captured hearts.

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral
Watch: Fatal 14 car pileup in Canada causes massive fireball 0:29

Watch: Fatal 14 car pileup in Canada causes massive fireball

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph 2:35

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph

View More Video