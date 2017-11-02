Nation & World

Mayor seeks dismissal of corruption case as election nears

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 9:03 AM

ALLENTOWN, Pa.

The mayor of Pennsylvania's third-largest city has asked a judge to dismiss corruption charges against him.

In a motion filed Wednesday, lawyers for Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski claim prosecutors used testimony based on hearsay and withheld evidence during his grand jury indictment.

The Democratic mayor is accused of accepting more than $150,000 in campaign contributions in exchange for city business. He has pleaded not guilty to charges that include conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, honest services fraud and bribery.

Pawlowski's motion has come days before the Nov. 7 mayoral election. He is seeking a fourth term. A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office declined to comment.

