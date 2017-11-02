Nation & World

Syria state TV: Israeli warplanes have struck inside Syria

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 4:09 AM

DAMASCUS, Syria

Syria's state TV says that Israeli warplanes launched an attack in central Syria overnight and that Syrian air defenses hit back.

The TV report says that the attack late on Wednesday targeted the Hissya area in the countryside around the central city of Homs

Thursday's report gave no further details.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the conflict, says loud explosions were heard south of Homs, from the location of a Syrian or a Hezbollah military base that is believed to manufacture rockets.

The Observatory attributed the explosions to an Israeli airstrike.

Homs is Syria's third-largest city. Hezbollah sees the area south of Homs as within its sphere of interest because it is close to the Lebanese border.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

    Antwon Lee of Georgia trying to comfort his newborn son Debias King Lee as he got vaccines in October made the rounds on social media and captured hearts.

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral 2:26

Video of dad reacting to baby's shots at doctor's office goes viral
Watch: Fatal 14 car pileup in Canada causes massive fireball 0:29

Watch: Fatal 14 car pileup in Canada causes massive fireball

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph 2:35

Dashcam video shows deputy in Minnesota hitting a deer at over 100 mph

View More Video